JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Oculis Holding (OCS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Oculis Holding (NasdaqGM:OCS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.83% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oculis Holding is $44.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 111.83% from its latest reported closing price of $21.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oculis Holding is 5MM, an increase of 553.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCS is 1.84%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.27% to 12,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 5,900K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,301K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,253K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 515K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund holds 426K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

