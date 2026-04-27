JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Matson (MATX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Matson (NYSE:MATX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.40% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Matson is $193.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.92 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of $176.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Matson is 3,285MM, a decrease of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is an decrease of 329 owner(s) or 47.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.04%, an increase of 74.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.42% to 25,490K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 5.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,321K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%.

Geode Capital Management holds 765K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 662K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 608K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%.

D. E. Shaw holds 448K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing a decrease of 19.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 0.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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