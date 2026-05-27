JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LRMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 376.85% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is $16.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 376.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 14.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.07%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 84,491K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 35,607K shares representing 34.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,607K shares , representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 26.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,625K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares , representing a decrease of 43.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 18.61% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,934K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 81.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 598.05% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,866K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.