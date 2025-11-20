JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of IonQ (IONQ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.14% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for IonQ is $76.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.14% from its latest reported closing price of $47.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IonQ is 102MM, an increase of 27.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ. This is an increase of 176 owner(s) or 24.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ is 0.27%, an increase of 25.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.06% to 200,067K shares. The put/call ratio of IONQ is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,780K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 105.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,622K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 61.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,884K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,397K shares , representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 114.33% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,448K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,040K shares , representing an increase of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 12.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,155K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,449K shares , representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ by 111.24% over the last quarter.

