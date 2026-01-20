JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Helios Technologies (HLIO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Helios Technologies is $66.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of $64.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Helios Technologies is 1,052MM, an increase of 30.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helios Technologies. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIO is 0.16%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 41,859K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 44.11% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,531K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 51.61% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,387K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Sara-Bay Financial holds 1,207K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,167K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIO by 36.47% over the last quarter.

