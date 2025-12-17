JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Garrett Motion (GTX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Garrett Motion (NasdaqGS:GTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Garrett Motion is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Garrett Motion is 4,166MM, an increase of 17.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garrett Motion. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 11.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTX is 0.39%, an increase of 31.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 199,827K shares. The put/call ratio of GTX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 31,895K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,895K shares , representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 19,610K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,705K shares , representing a decrease of 20.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 1.87% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 7,716K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing an increase of 33.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 90.63% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 6,323K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 31.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,277K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.