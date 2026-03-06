JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Customers Bancorp (CUBI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.95% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is $92.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 36.95% from its latest reported closing price of $67.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is 902MM, an increase of 25.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 33.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.14%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.54% to 33,935K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,385K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,698K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 85.48% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,726K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 4.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 962K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 872K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 96.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 1,721.47% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 766K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 90.67% over the last quarter.

