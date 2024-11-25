JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Coursera (COUR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.57% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coursera is $10.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.57% from its latest reported closing price of $7.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is 760MM, an increase of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.12%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 140,104K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 21,080K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,298K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 0.70% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 12,868K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 11,337K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 8,398K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,280K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coursera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science,

