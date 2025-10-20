JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Allient (ALNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Allient (NasdaqGM:ALNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.80% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allient is $45.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.80% from its latest reported closing price of $49.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allient is 660MM, an increase of 26.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allient. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNT is 0.19%, an increase of 43.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.84% to 14,109K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Investment Company holds 869K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 769K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 92.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 450K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 47.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 356K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNT by 58.62% over the last quarter.

