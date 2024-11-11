JP Morgan Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (MUN:0RA)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for RAPT Therapeutics (MUN:0RA) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.50% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for RAPT Therapeutics is 49,47 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30,30 € to a high of 64,05 €. The average price target represents an increase of 45.50% from its latest reported closing price of 34,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for RAPT Therapeutics is 2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in RAPT Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RA is 0.05%, an increase of 51.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 33,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 2,681K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,725K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RA by 61.66% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,519K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RA by 51.03% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,378K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing a decrease of 46.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RA by 75.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,124K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RA by 68.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.