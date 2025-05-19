JP Morgan Downgrades Netflix (XTRA:NFC)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Netflix (XTRA:NFC) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Netflix is 1.011,05 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 647,71 € to a high of 1.404,02 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of 1.068,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 43,630MM, an increase of 8.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFC is 0.86%, an increase of 106.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 412,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,392K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,604K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,732K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,428K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 43.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,570K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,240K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,517K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,780K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,895K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,174K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFC by 88.32% over the last quarter.

