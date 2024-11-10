JP Morgan Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (MUN:5MO)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Montrose Environmental Group (MUN:5MO) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.32% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is 56,95 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40,40 € to a high of 76,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 201.32% from its latest reported closing price of 18,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 657MM, a decrease of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5MO is 0.22%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.89% to 40,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,364K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5MO by 86.67% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,396K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5MO by 21.38% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5MO by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,347K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5MO by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,270K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5MO by 28.01% over the last quarter.

