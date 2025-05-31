JP Morgan Downgrades Cooper Companies (BIT:1COO)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Cooper Companies (BIT:1COO) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1COO is 0.22%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 235,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,985K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,083K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COO by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,747K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares , representing an increase of 45.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1COO by 81.11% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,273K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COO by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,314K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,545K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1COO by 3.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.