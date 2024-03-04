JP Morgan Downgrades CommScope Holding (COMM)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for CommScope Holding (NasdaqGS:COMM) from Neutral to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.71% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is 2.24. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 97.71% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is 10,152MM, an increase of 29.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 190,999K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fpr Partners holds 18,626K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,164K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 10.83% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 13,072K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,160K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 10.12% over the last quarter.

FDN - First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund holds 12,977K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,034K shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 7,300K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,660K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 80.49% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

