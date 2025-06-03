JP Morgan Downgrades Bumble (BMV:BMBL)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Bumble (BMV:BMBL) from Neutral to Underweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 30,116K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. holds 5,055K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 4,968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares , representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,079K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 54.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 36.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,020K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMBL by 78.03% over the last quarter.

