JP Morgan Downgrades bluebird bio (MUN:BLE)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for bluebird bio (MUN:BLE) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.97% Downside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is 7,48 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,03 € to a high of 10,50 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.97% from its latest reported closing price of 15,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is 50MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLE is 0.03%, an increase of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.72% to 98,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,392K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 86.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,058K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 15.31% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,316K shares , representing an increase of 56.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 103.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,147K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,240K shares , representing a decrease of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 31.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,660K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares , representing an increase of 39.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 57.93% over the last quarter.

