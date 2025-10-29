JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates BAE Systems (BAESF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BAE Systems is $29.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.14 to a high of $36.27. The average price target represents an increase of 63.19% from its latest reported closing price of $18.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BAE Systems is 25,364MM, a decrease of 7.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAESF is 0.97%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 899,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 81,296K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,717K shares , representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 24.15% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 61,153K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,084K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 47.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,560K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,169K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 3.45% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 39,910K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,288K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 24.45% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 36,689K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.