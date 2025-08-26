JOYY Q2 Net Income Increases

(RTTNews) - JOYY Inc. (JOYY) reported that its net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of the company for the second quarter of 2025 was US$60.8 million, an increase of 16.8% from last year's US$52.1 million.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders was US$77.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to US$74.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Quarterly revenue was US$507.8 million, representing 2.7% quarter-over-quarter growth.

The company previously announced a three-year quarterly dividend policy with a total amount of approximately US$600 million, and a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$ 300 million worth of shares, from 2025 to 2027.

