Journey Medical Reports Pooled Phase 3 Data For Emrosi In Rosacea

October 24, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) on Thursday presented pooled Phase 3 data from MVOR-1 and MVOR-2 evaluating DFD-29 (Emrosi) — 40 mg Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified-Release Capsules — for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.

In the pooled analysis, 62.7% of patients treated with DFD-29 achieved Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success, compared with 39.0% in the Oracea group and 28.2% in the placebo group. The differences were statistically significant, demonstrating Emrosi's superior efficacy in managing inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

The results were presented at the 2025 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, held October 23-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

