Jones Trading Upgrades RE (RMAX)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for RE (NYSE:RMAX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.74% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for RE is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.74% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RE is 365MM, an increase of 25.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 51.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.03%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.63% to 15,561K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,666K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,500K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 738K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 569K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 29.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 566K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 25.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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