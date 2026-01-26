Jones Trading Upgrades Orion Properties (ONL)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.42% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Properties is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 241.42% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Properties. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 26.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONL is 0.13%, an increase of 36.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.35% to 33,537K shares. The put/call ratio of ONL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kawa Capital Management holds 5,474K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,197K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Parkwood holds 1,940K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,830K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,672K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 23.71% over the last quarter.

