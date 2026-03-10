Jones Trading Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for Editas Medicine (NasdaqGS:EDIT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is $5.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 100.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 42MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 28.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.00%, an increase of 72.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 52,758K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,040K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing an increase of 57.98%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,285K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares , representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 65.89% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,977K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,633K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 42.31% over the last quarter.

TISEX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,627K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 52.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 9.93% over the last quarter.

