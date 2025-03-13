Jones Trading Upgrades CervoMed (CRVO)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Jones Trading upgraded their outlook for CervoMed (NasdaqCM:CRVO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.08% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for CervoMed is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 253.08% from its latest reported closing price of $5.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CervoMed is 3MM, a decrease of 66.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in CervoMed. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVO is 0.00%, an increase of 96.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.93% to 1,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 84.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 134K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 83.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 115K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 84.68% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVO by 86.33% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 75K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

CervoMed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

diffusion pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company focused on improving the effectiveness of standard-of-care therapies for life-threatening treatment-resistant solid cancerous tumors, without adding harmful side effects. the company is developing its lead drug, trans sodium crocetinate (tsc), which has received orphan drug designation from the fda for use in a number of cancers in which tumor hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) diminishes the efficacy of current treatments. tsc targets the cancer’s hypoxic micro-environment, re-oxygenating treatment-resistant tissue and making the cancerous cells more vulnerable to the therapeutic effects of conventional radiation and chemotherapy. the company is poised to begin a pivotal phase 3 trial in glioblastoma (gbm) in 2016. other programs include planned phase 2/3 trials in pancreatic cancer and brain metastases. because tsc’s novel mechanism safely re-oxygenates a wide range of tumor types, its use is not limited to a specific tumor tissue, but

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.