Jones Trading Maintains CoreCivic (CXW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Jones Trading maintained coverage of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoreCivic is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 77.52% from its latest reported closing price of $16.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CoreCivic is 2,122MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.16%, an increase of 15.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 115,588K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 8,715K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 6,748K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 3.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,526K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,789K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,362K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,325K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 79.85% over the last quarter.

