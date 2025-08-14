Jones Lang Unveils AI Capabilities for Building Operations

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL — popularly known as JLL — recently introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) capability, Prism AI, as an add-on to its building operations platform, Prism.

As an integral component of JLL's property management technology ecosystem powered by JLL Falcon, Prism AI is establishing a new benchmark in the industry and increasing the strategic impact of property teams throughout their portfolios while lowering expenses.

Prism AI offers predictive operational intelligence across all aspects of building operations. With security as a primary consideration, Prism AI is built on a secure and reliable infrastructure that incorporates automatic backups to safeguard data.

Prism AI converts various property documents stored within Prism into a unified, searchable knowledge base that automates administrative tasks and streamlines workflows. Based on Prism AI's analysis of service request patterns, property teams can obtain insightful recommendations aimed at boosting tenant satisfaction. For instance, engineers can use Prism AI to analyze service manuals against warranty documentation to identify coverage opportunities and prevent costly out-of-pocket repairs.

Prism AI, with its ability for strategic planning and extensive data tracking, promotes efficiency, compliance and considerable cost savings across the entire property management lifecycle.

With Prism’s interface, users can ask simple, conversational questions and receive instant answers alongside relevant recommendations. By maintaining conversational history and transparency, Prism AI enables property professionals to access the operational intelligence necessary for making data-driven decisions. It also maintains complete data separation so that property data, tenant information and financial details remain private to each organization.

JLL's Management Commentary

Per Daniel Russo, president of Property Management Technology at JLL, "Prism AI supercharges our professionals to make smarter decisions. This isn't just about efficiency; it's about fundamentally elevating the standard of property management while delivering exceptional value to our clients and tenants."

Per Yao Morin, chief technology officer at JLL, “Prism AI represents a transformative leap forward in property management technology, seamlessly combining advanced data analytics with practical, actionable intelligence. As client expectations continue to evolve, JLL remains focused on developing solutions that not only meet today's challenges but anticipate tomorrow's opportunities, setting new standards for excellence across commercial real estate."

JLL: In a Snapshot

As a complete tech-driven commercial real estate (CRE) company, JLL is at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation, revolutionizing the world’s spaces through technology. By combining more than 200 years of CRE expertise with world-class technologists, the company is shaping the future of real estate.

JLL’s superior operating platform and market share expansion have helped it achieve strong growth as well as a decent cash level. Over the past years, the company has undertaken several strategic acquisitions as part of its global growth strategy, expanding its capabilities in certain service offerings.

JLL continues to look for opportunities to invest in its business, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions and such efforts are expected to drive the company’s long-term profitability.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 26.1% compared to the industry’s rise of 13%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Real Estate Operations industry are Newmark NMRK and CBRE Group CBRE.

Newmark sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMRK’s 2025 earnings per share is pinned at $1.55, suggesting year-over-year growth of 26%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE’s ongoing year’s earnings per share stands at $6.03, indicating an 18.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure. CBRE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

