Jones Lang Stock Gains 28.1% in 3 Months: Will It Continue to Rise?

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL, popularly known as JLL, have gained 28.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s upside of 12%.

JLL is expected to gain more from the continued strength of its resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing trends. Its data-driven and experiential technology platform is leading to increased client engagements, which is encouraging. Strategic investments to capitalize on market consolidation bode well.

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.30, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s $2.55. Results reflected a year-over-year rise in revenues. Its resilient revenue business lines continued to deliver strong growth, led by Workplace Management and Project Management. Its transaction-based businesses witnessed growth, driven by Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and others.



Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price.

JLL has a broad range of real estate products and services as well as extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets, thus enabling it to operate as a single-source provider of real estate solutions. Its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to help grow market share and win relationships. Strategic technology investments enable the company to navigate challenging times.

Moreover, JLL's diversified and resilient platform and cost-optimization efforts are expected to support its adjusted EBITDA. Given its strong performance in 2024, management has increased its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.30-$1.45 billion, compared with the prior guided range of $1.25-$1.45 billion.

JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment is well-positioned to benefit from favorable trends in the outsourcing business. Corporations are looking for the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and the breadth of its services, including sustainability. In the post-pandemic period, the trend for organizations to outsource real estate services and seek strategic advice on reimagining their workspaces and workstyles to boost culture, attract talent and drive performance has gathered more strength.

Amid the rising trend of outsourcing real estate needs by companies, new contract wins and the expansion of services with existing clients are likely to aid JLL’s performance in the upcoming period. The company remains confident in the long-term trajectory of the Workplace Management business as its sales pipeline is strong and contract renewal rates are stable.

JLL is focused on maintaining balance sheet strength and adequate liquidity to enjoy operational flexibility. The company exited the second quarter of 2025 with $3.32 billion of corporate liquidity and a net leverage of 1.2X compared to 1.4X reported in the prior quarter. As of June 30, 2025, it had investment-grade ratings of Baa1 from Moody’s and BBB+ from S&P Global, which highlight financial and balance-sheet strength, enabling it to borrow at a favorable rate. Hence, with a solid balance sheet, JLL is well-poised to sail through challenging times and capitalize on solid opportunities.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Risks Likely to Affect JLL’s Positive Trend

Macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical unrest and a cautious approach are concerns for the transaction-based businesses of JLL. Competition from peers and foreign currency fluctuations add to its woes.

