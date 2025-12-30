Jones Lang Stock Gains 14.7% in 3 Months: Will it Continue to Rise?

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL, popularly known as JLL, have gained 14.7% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s upside of 4%.

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is expected to gain more from the continued strength of its resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing trends. Its data-driven and experiential technology platform is leading to increased client engagements, which is encouraging. Strategic investments to capitalize on market consolidation bode well.



Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price.

JLL offers a wide array of real estate products and services, backed by deep expertise in both domestic and international markets, positioning it as a comprehensive one-stop provider for real estate solutions. Its superior client services, combined with strategic investments in technology and innovation, position the company to expand market share and secure key relationships. Strategic technology investments enable the company to navigate challenging times.

Moreover, JLL's diversified and resilient platform and cost-optimization efforts are expected to support its adjusted EBITDA. The company has increased its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.375-$1.45 billion compared with the prior guided range of $1.30-$1.45 billion. We expect adjusted EBITDA to rise 16.4% to $1.38 billion in 2025.

JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment is well-positioned to benefit from favorable trends in the outsourcing business. Corporations are looking for the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and the breadth of its services, including sustainability. In the post-pandemic period, the trend for organizations to outsource real estate services and seek strategic advice on reimagining their workspaces and workstyles to boost culture, attract talent and drive performance has gathered more strength.

With companies increasingly outsourcing real estate services, JLL's recent contract wins and service expansions with existing clients should support its performance ahead. The company stays optimistic about the long-term growth of its Workplace Management business, backed by a robust sales pipeline and steady contract renewals. In the Project Management business, client activity continues to be healthy, positioning the company for continued momentum into the fourth quarter of 2025. We expect a year-over-year increase of 11.3% in JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment’s total revenues in 2025.

JLL is focused on maintaining balance sheet strength and adequate liquidity to enjoy operational flexibility. The company exited the third quarter of 2025 with $3.54 billion of corporate liquidity and a net leverage of 0.8X compared to 1.2X reported in the prior quarter. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported net debt of $1.1 billion compared to $1.59 billion in the previous quarter. Sequential quarter reduction in net debt was driven by positive free cash flow generation in the third quarter of 2025. Hence, with a solid balance sheet, JLL is well-poised to sail through challenging times and capitalize on solid opportunities.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Risks Likely to Affect JLL’s Positive Trend

Macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical unrest and a cautious approach are concerns for the transaction-based businesses of JLL. Competition from peers and foreign currency fluctuations add to its woes.

