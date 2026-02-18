Jones Lang Lasalle Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $401.7 million, or $8.34 per share. This compares with $241.2 million, or $4.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $419.7 million or $8.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $7.609 billion from $6.811 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $401.7 Mln. vs. $241.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.34 vs. $4.97 last year. -Revenue: $7.609 Bln vs. $6.811 Bln last year.

