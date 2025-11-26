Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $331.74 in the previous session. Jones Lang LaSalle has gained 30.7% since the start of the year compared to the 13.2% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 18% return for the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, Jones Lang LaSalle reported EPS of $4.5 versus consensus estimate of $4.24.

For the current fiscal year, Jones Lang LaSalle is expected to post earnings of $17.12 per share on $25.85 in revenues. This represents a 22.2% change in EPS on a 10.33% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $20.2 per share on $27.64 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.97% and 6.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Jones Lang LaSalle has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.1X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jones Lang LaSalle fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Jones Lang LaSalle shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

