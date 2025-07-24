The Joint Corp. Set to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7

The Joint Corp. will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, with a conference call at 5 PM EDT.

The Joint Corp., the largest franchisor of chiropractic care in the U.S., will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, following the market close. President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Scott Bowman will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT that day for discussion. Participants can join the call by dialing the provided phone numbers or access a live webcast with slides. The company, which revolutionized chiropractic access with its retail business model in 2010, operates over 950 clinics nationwide and has more than 14 million annual patient visits, earning numerous accolades for its growth and service quality. For more information, visit their website or the franchise site for franchise opportunities.

The Joint Corp. is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

The company is recognized as the nation's largest operator and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry.

The Joint Chiropractic brand consistently receives top rankings from notable publications, enhancing its reputation and credibility in the market.

The announcement highlights the company's innovative retail healthcare business model, which continues to make chiropractic care more accessible and affordable for millions of patients.

The press release does not provide any financial data or performance metrics from the previous quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.

There is no mention of any new initiatives or growth strategies, which could suggest a lack of forward momentum or innovation within the company.

The absence of specific earnings guidance or projections for the upcoming quarter may lead to uncertainty among shareholders and potential volatility in the stock price.

When will The Joint Corp. report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

The Joint Corp. will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I listen to The Joint Corp.'s financial results conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Where can I find the live webcast for The Joint Corp.'s conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed in the IR events section at https://ir.thejoint.com/events.

What is the significance of The Joint Corp. in the chiropractic industry?

The Joint Corp. is the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care, with over 950 locations and more than 14 million annual patient visits.

What are some recent accolades received by The Joint Corp.?

The Joint Corp. has been recognized as “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services” by Entrepreneur and named to Franchise Times' “Top 400” list.

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $JYNT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JYNT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the market close.





President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Scott Bowman will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT that day to discuss the results.





Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and ask to be joined into the ‘The Joint’ call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.





The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section



https://ir.thejoint.com/events



and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 5002166.







About The Joint Corp.







The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times’



annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.”



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit



www.thejoint.com



. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







The Joint Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com





