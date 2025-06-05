Markets
JYNT

The Joint Corp. Approves $5 Mln Stock Buyback Program To Boost Shareholder Value

June 05, 2025 — 07:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT), the largest chiropractic care provider in the U.S. through its The Joint Chiropractic network, announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program starting in August 2025, allowing the company to buy back up to $5 million of its outstanding common shares.

CEO Sanjiv Razdan stated that the buyback reflects the board's confidence in the company's long-term strategy, franchising efforts, and cash flow prospects. He emphasized that the current stock price does not fully reflect the franchise model's value, and the repurchase program highlights the company's focus on disciplined capital allocation and shareholder value.

Repurchases may occur through open market or private transactions, subject to securities laws, market conditions, and board discretion. The program, set to end by June 3, 2027, does not obligate the company to buy a specific amount and can be paused or stopped at any time.

Sanjiv Razdan, CEO of The Joint Corp., expressed the board's confidence in the company's strategic direction, franchising, and cash flow. He noted that the stock repurchase demonstrates commitment to capital discipline and enhancing shareholder value, pointing out that the current stock price undervalues the company's long-term prospects.

Thursday, JYNT closed at $12.31, up 10.80%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JYNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.