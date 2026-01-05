Johnson Rice Upgrades Itron (ITRI)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Johnson Rice upgraded their outlook for Itron (NasdaqGS:ITRI) from Accumulate to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.12% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Itron is $143.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.12% from its latest reported closing price of $96.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 2,219MM, a decrease of 7.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.30%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 62,193K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,715K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,236K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 90.26% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,589K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 56.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 117.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,458K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,138K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 53.07% over the last quarter.

