Johnson Rice Upgrades Berry (BRY)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Johnson Rice upgraded their outlook for Berry (NasdaqGS:BRY) from Accumulate to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.83% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Berry is $5.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 108.83% from its latest reported closing price of $2.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Berry is 983MM, an increase of 30.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.04%, an increase of 33.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 83,426K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,697K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,708K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 26.42% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,310K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 8.75% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,223K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,195K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 53.11% over the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

