Johnson Rice Upgrades APA (APA)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Johnson Rice upgraded their outlook for APA (NasdaqGS:APA) from Hold to Accumulate.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for APA is $25.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $26.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 8,318MM, a decrease of 11.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,236 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.16%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 415,440K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 35,761K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,043K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,006K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,606K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 18,765K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 14,684K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14,424K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,209K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 1.47% over the last quarter.

