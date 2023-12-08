Johnson Outdoors Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported Friday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $16.01 million or $1.56 per share, compared to net income of $9.65 million or $0.95 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total Company net sales for the quarter plunged to $96.3 million from $196.4 million in the same quarter last year.

