JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Q2 Profit Down With Weak Sales

May 03, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income was $2.16 million, lower than last year's $14.86 million.

Earnings per share were $0.21, down from $1.45 in the prior year.

Total company net sales in the second quarter declined 13 percent to $175.86 million from $202.12 million in the prior year.

Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results reflect challenging marketplace conditions. In the season ahead, we are investing in marketing and promotions and supporting our new product launches.. Looking ahead, we remain focused on investing in innovation and strengthening our brands to continue to position Johnson Outdoors for long-term marketplace success."

