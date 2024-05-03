Johnson Outdoors Q2 Profit Down With Weak Sales

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income was $2.16 million, lower than last year's $14.86 million.

Earnings per share were $0.21, down from $1.45 in the prior year.

Total company net sales in the second quarter declined 13 percent to $175.86 million from $202.12 million in the prior year.

Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our second quarter results reflect challenging marketplace conditions. In the season ahead, we are investing in marketing and promotions and supporting our new product launches.. Looking ahead, we remain focused on investing in innovation and strengthening our brands to continue to position Johnson Outdoors for long-term marketplace success."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.