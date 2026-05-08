Johnson Outdoors Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reported improved fiscal second-quarter 2026 results, with management citing stronger retail conditions, continued product innovation and benefits from cost savings initiatives. Chairman and CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold said revenue rose 15.5% in the quarter, with all business segments contributing, while operating income improved versus the prior-year period due to higher sales volumes and cost actions.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, Johnson-Leipold said net sales increased 21.5% compared with the prior-year period, and that operating income and gross margin also improved year-to-date.

Management highlights growth across segments

Johnson-Leipold pointed to strength in the company’s fishing business, which she said was driven by “improved trade conditions” and demand for Humminbird and Minn Kota offerings, along with pricing actions. She highlighted continued interest in Humminbird’s XPLORE series and MEGA Live 2 fish finders and Minn Kota’s “full lineup of trolling motors.”

In Camping and Watercraft, Johnson-Leipold said growth was supported by expanding digital and e-commerce capabilities, and she noted Old Town and Jetboil maintained leadership positions in their categories. She also said Jetboil launched TrailCook during the quarter, describing it as a new innovation intended to expand the brand “beyond boiling water into broader backcountry cooking.”

In Diving, Johnson-Leipold said improvedglobal marketconditions and continued growth in e-commerce helped drive a “solid increase” in second-quarter sales. She added that digital engagement is playing a larger role in connecting SCUBAPRO with retail partners and consumers, and said the company is optimistic about the brand’s ability to grow as it leans into digital channels and strengthens its global footprint.

Across the portfolio, Johnson-Leipold said the company is focused on strategic priorities including consumer-driven innovation, digital and e-commerce excellence, and operational efficiencies to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty while building longer-term resilience.

Gross margin improves on volume leverage and cost savings

CFO David Johnson said the company’s strategic cost savings program “remains critical” and is contributing meaningfully to profitability. Gross margin for the second quarter increased to 38.8%, up 3.8 percentage points from the prior-year quarter. Johnson attributed the improvement primarily to overhead absorption from higher volumes, with cost savings also contributing.

Year-to-date gross margin was 37.9%, up 4.9 points from the prior-year period, according to Johnson.

Operating expenses rose $11.2 million year over year in the second quarter, which Johnson said was primarily due to increased sales volume-related costs and higher variable compensation costs.

Profit before income taxes was $10.2 million, up from $4.2 million in the prior-year quarter, “driven mostly by the improvement in operating income,” Johnson said.

Inventory increases modestly; balance sheet remains debt-free

Johnson said the company modestly increased inventory in preparation for the upcoming selling season. Inventory at the end of the second quarter was $186.9 million, up about $6.8 million from the prior-year second quarter.

He also said Johnson Outdoors remained debt-free and continued to pay a dividend, noting the board approved the most recent dividend announced in February.

Analyst Q&A: pricing, demand drivers and cost pressures

During the question-and-answer session, Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski asked how much fishing revenue was helped by pricing versus market conditions and competitive positioning. Johnson said the quarter saw “strong unit volume growth” as a key driver, with pricing also helping. He added the company is seeing “really strong demand for the broad line of trolling motors.”

Asked whether the demand could reflect a replacement cycle after the COVID-era bump, Johnson-Leipold said the market is difficult to predict but emphasized innovation as the primary catalyst for purchases. She added that consumers appear “a little cautious” given broader uncertainty, and said, “We’re hoping that this is the beginning of a upward trend, but I think it’s gonna be challenging and innovation will be the key going forward.”

Lebiedzinski also asked about the company’s e-commerce efforts in segments beyond fishing. Johnson-Leipold said e-commerce is a key growth initiative, describing a “hardcore press” on digital expansion that helps reach a broader consumer base. She said the company has been operating in a “true digital mode” for about a year and called it “early on,” adding that e-commerce remains a smaller portion of sales but is helping from a growth standpoint. While the company does not provide extensive forward-looking detail, she said that as management looked to the third quarter, “the signs in the second are good, and they’re better than they’ve been in the past.”

On consumer impacts from higher gas prices and broader geopolitical developments, Johnson said the company had not yet seen a direct impact. He added the company is monitoring inflationary pressure and higher input costs, while noting consumers’ confidence levels are down. Johnson said the company is looking at conditions “in a neutral fashion” over the next couple of quarters.

On gross margin drivers, Johnson said “most of the improvement was operating leverage,” with the cost savings program helping as well. Looking forward, he noted the company is seeing cost pressure and described electronic component costs as “dynamic,” calling it a potential headwind in coming quarters. He said cost savings efforts are intended to help offset that pressure.

Regarding the operating expense increase, Johnson said roughly a third of the year-over-year increase was volume-related and about a third reflected variable compensation accrual adjustments, with other items such as healthcare and consulting expenses also contributing. He said the expense structure should “settle down” somewhat going forward, while Johnson-Leipold added the company is investing in foundational systems and priorities that she characterized as “good spend,” and said it should become more efficient over time.

Finally, on taxes, Johnson said the effective tax rate may fluctuate due to a valuation allowance on U.S. income and the mix of profits by quarter. He suggested thinking about an annual tax expense of roughly $4 million to $5 million, with quarterly allocation dependent on profit mix.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

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