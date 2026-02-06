Johnson Outdoors Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported Friday a net loss for the first quarter of $3.30 million or $0.33 per share, sharply narrower than $15.29 million or $1.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total company net sales for the quarter grew 31 percent to $140.94 million from $107.65 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's regular trading, JOUT closed on the Nasdaq at $48.38, up $1.14 or 2.30 percent

