Johnson Outdoors Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$29.05 million

The company's earnings came in at -$29.05 million, or -$2.83 per share. This compares with -$34.27 million, or -$3.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.2% to $135.76 million from $105.87 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

