Johnson & Johnson's Phase 2b JASMINE Study Of Nipocalimab In SLE Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported positive topline results from the Phase 2b JASMINE study of nipocalimab in adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The study met its primary endpoint, with a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving the SLE Responder Index (SRI-4) composite response at Week 24 compared with placebo. Nipocalimab's safety and tolerability were consistent with previous Phase 2 studies, with no new safety signals identified.

Based on these results, J&J said it plans to initiate a Phase 3 program for nipocalimab in SLE.

On Monday, JNJ shares closed at $204.31, down 1.47%.

