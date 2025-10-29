Johnson & Johnson (XTRA:JNJ) Price Target Increased by 11.93% to 175.39

The average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson (XTRA:JNJ) has been revised to 175,39 € / share. This is an increase of 11.93% from the prior estimate of 156,70 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147,61 € to a high of 203,10 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from the latest reported closing price of 163,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.76%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,996,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,375K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,075K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,297K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 60,609K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 56,102K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,062K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,929K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

