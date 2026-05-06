Is Johnson & Johnson Still the Ultimate Safe Dividend Stock to Buy?

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King, with 64 consecutive years of increases.

The company only spent 61% of its free cash flow in 2025 on dividend payouts.

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Dividend stocks are some of the best ways to make money in the stock market, but they're only as useful as their stability. You don't want to invest in a company mainly for its dividend, only to have that reduced or completely cut.

One company that hasn't had that trouble is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). With 64 consecutive years of dividend increases, J&J is one of the premier Dividend Kings (companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increases). But is it the ultimate safe dividend stock?

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One of the best ways to measure a dividend's safety is to look at the company's free cash flow relative to its dividend payout. Last year, Johnson & Johnson had $20.4 billion in free cash flow and paid $12.4 billion in dividends. That 61% ratio is strong and indicative of a healthy dividend.

Whether this is the ultimate safe dividend stock to buy depends on whether you're looking strictly at financial metrics. There are companies with better (lower) payout ratios -- but they don't have J&J's longevity and balance sheet.

With $21.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter, the healthcare giant has the resources to keep its dividend rolling. Over the past decade, Johnson & Johnson has averaged a 2.7% dividend yield, well above the market average.

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Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.