Johnson & Johnson Reports Promising Interim Data From Phase 2 SunRISe-4 Study

September 16, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Monday announced positive interim data from the Phase 2 SunRISe-4 study of TAR-200 in combination with cetrelimab in patients suffering from muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

Data from the ongoing study showed that TAR-200 plus cetrelimab achieved pathological complete response rate of 42 percent, nearly double compared to 23 percent with cetrelimab alone, in patients with MIBC who are ineligible or refuse neoadjuvant chemotherapy and scheduled for radical cystectomy.

Treatment-related adverse events occurred in 72 percent of patients treated with the combination regimen, compared with 44 percent treated with cetrelimab alone.

"With these promising results, TAR-200 plus cetrelimab as a neoadjuvant therapy before radical cystectomy could potentially alter how bladder cancer is treated," said Kiran Patel, Vice President, Clinical Development, Solid Tumors, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson.

