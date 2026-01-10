BioTech
Johnson & Johnson Reports Durable Responses With RYBREVANT In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced new longer-term follow-up results from the investigational Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-1 study evaluating RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw), a bispecific antibody targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and MET. The study assessed RYBREVANT in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI chemotherapy in patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer.

Results demonstrated that more than 70 percent of patients in the first-line subgroup responded to treatment with amivantamab plus chemotherapy, with most responses lasting beyond 16 months. These findings highlight the potential of RYBREVANT to deliver durable benefit in a difficult-to-treat patient population.

Notably, encouraging responses were also observed in patients with liver metastases, a group that typically faces poorer outcomes with colorectal cancer. The study further showed low rates of treatment-related discontinuations, underscoring the tolerability of the regimen.

The promising anti-tumor activity and durability of responses support continued investigation of RYBREVANT in ongoing Phase 3 studies for both first- and second-line colorectal cancer treatment.

