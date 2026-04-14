Johnson & Johnson Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.23 billion, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $10.99 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.61 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $24.06 billion from $21.89 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.23 Bln. vs. $10.99 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $4.54 last year. -Revenue: $24.06 Bln vs. $21.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.45 To $ 11.65

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