Johnson & Johnson MedTech Announces Positive Findings From VARIPURE Substudy Of SECURE

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) MedTech, Tuesday announced results from the VARIPURE substudy of SECURE, evaluating the VARIPULSE Platform in pulsed field ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation or AF.

The real world data showed a strong safety profile, high acute effectiveness and procedural efficiency among the participants with a 0.6 percent primary adverse event rate and a 99.7 percent acute PVI rate along with high adherence to the recommended ablation workflow.

The company added that the consistency and scale of these results reinforce PFA as a transformative option for AF care.

Moreover, the company will continue collaborating with the clinical community to expand real-world evidence around the VARIPULSE Platform and accelerate patient-centered innovation in atrial fibrillation care.

In the pre-market hours, JNJ is trading at $177.18, up 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.