Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $149.83, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 10.19% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 12.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.59, reflecting a 4.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.66 billion, indicating a 1.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $90.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.91% and +1.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.

We can additionally observe that JNJ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.