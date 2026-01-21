Johnson & Johnson Guides FY26 Sales Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, drug major Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.43 to $11.63 per share and adjusted operational earnings in a range of $11.28 to $11.48 per share on sales between $100 billion and $101 billion as well as operational sales between $99.5 billion and $100.5 billion, with adjusted operational sales growth of 5.4 to 6.4 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.49 per share on sales of $98.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

