Johnson & Johnson: FDA Approves Monthly Dosing Schedule For RYBREVANT FASPRO

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the FDA has approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO or amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj. The milestone builds upon the recent FDA approval of RYBREVANT FASPRO. The company said, with the newly approved monthly dosing schedule, patients are able to transition to monthly dosing as early as week 5.

Johnson & Johnson stated that, when administered in combination with oral LAZCLUZE for the first-line treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer, monthly dosing delivers consistent outcomes with the previously approved bi-weekly subcutaneous dosing schedule.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Johnson & Johnson shares are up 0.11 percent to $243.70.

