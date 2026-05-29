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Johnson & Johnson: FDA Approves Label Expansion For TREMFYA

May 29, 2026 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the FDA has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application to include evidence in the TREMFYA label for the inhibition of progression of structural joint damage in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The company said the inclusion of this key outcome reflects that TREMFYA is the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to help stop further structural damage, offering patients with active PsA a first-line treatment option that provides effective symptom control and no new safety signals, while significantly inhibiting irreversible joint damage.

Brandee Pappalardo, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Dermatology & Rheumatology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: "This label update reinforces our commitment to advancing innovation for these patients by offering the only IL-23 inhibitor with structural inhibition in its label, making TREMFYA a differentiated treatment option for symptom relief and joint preservation that helps address the progressive nature of active psoriatic arthritis."

At last close, Johnson & Johnson shares were trading at $230.80, down 0.21%.

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